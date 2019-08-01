MLB Baseball
MLB Scoreboard
Previous Day | Wed., September 4 | Next Day

American League

Bot 2nd 1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
Texas0 0               020
NY Yankees0                 010
Pitcher: Lance Lynn 1.2 IP, 0 ER, 2 K
At Bat: Austin Romine 0-0
On Deck: Tyler Wade 0-0
Balls: Strikes: Outs:
Preview | Box | Gameview

Delayed 1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
Minnesota                  000
Boston                  000
Preview | Box | Gameview

Bot 1st 1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
Chi White Sox0                 010
Cleveland                  000
Pitcher: Iván Nova 0.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 K
At Bat: Francisco Lindor 0-0
On Deck: Oscar Mercado 0-0
Balls: Strikes: Outs:
Preview | Box | Gameview

1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
Detroit                  000
Kansas City                  000
Preview | Box | Gameview

1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
LA Angels                  000
Oakland                  000
Preview | Box | Gameview

National League

Final 1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
NY Mets0 0 1 2 1 3 0 1 0 8130
Washington0 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 4111
  W: Z. Wheeler (10-7)   L: A. Sánchez (8-7)
  NYM HR: P. Alonso (45) R. Canó (11) J. Lagares (3)
Recap
Final Boxscore

Bot 2nd 1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
Philadelphia0 0               010
Cincinnati1 1               230
Pitcher: Aaron Nola 1.2 IP, 2 ER, 5 K
At Bat: Joey Votto 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 HR
On Deck: Aristides Aquino 0-1
Balls: Strikes: Outs:
  Cin HR: J. Votto (14)
Preview | Box | Gameview

Bot 1st 1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
Miami1                 120
Pittsburgh                  000
Pitcher: Robert Dugger 0.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 K
At Bat: Adam Frazier 0-0
On Deck: Bryan Reynolds 0-0
Balls: Strikes: Outs:
Preview | Box | Gameview

1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
San Francisco                  000
St. Louis                  000
Preview | Box | Gameview

1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
San Diego                  000
Arizona                  000
Preview | Box | Gameview

1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
Colorado                  000
LA Dodgers                  000
Preview | Box | Gameview

