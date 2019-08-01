|MLB Baseball
MLB Scoreboard
American League
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
National League
|
|W: Z. Wheeler (10-7) L: A. Sánchez (8-7)
|NYM HR: P. Alonso (45) R. Canó (11) J. Lagares (3)
Final Boxscore
|
|
|Cin HR: J. Votto (14)
|
|
|
|
|
